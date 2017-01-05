DONALD WHO?:

According to the Pew Research Center, more than 46,000 Cubans arrived as of October 2016, the highest number in two decades.





Unlike migrants from other countries, Cubans who reach the American border benefit from an expedited asylum process under the Cold War-era Cuban Adjustment Act. New arrivals receive a work permit and special welfare assistance, as well as the ability to apply for permanent residence after 366 days in the country.





With the re-establishment of diplomatic relations and the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, warming political relations threaten to overturn pro-Cuba immigration policy.





President-elect Donald Trump's election win on an anti-immigration platform is another concern for would-be Cuban migrants. The former reality TV star campaigned on promises to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants and build a wall along the US-Mexico border.





Unfazed by Trump, the Cubans are determined to continue their march northwards. Some are certain they will be welcomed by the new administration.





"Cubans are the reason Donald Trump got elected," said Tellez Gonzalez, when asked about the president-elect. "He won't change anything. I think he will welcome us with open arms."