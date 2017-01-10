January 10, 2017
DONALD IS VLAD'S ONLY HOPE:
Kremlin Hits Out At Sanctions, Deplores 'Degradation' Of U.S.-Russia Relations (Radio Liberty, 1/10/17)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists in Moscow on January 10 that there was an "unprecedented degradation" of U.S.-Russia ties during U.S. President Barack Obama's second term.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2017 8:31 AM
« WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES: | Main | THE ENTIRE POINT OF PROTECTIONISM IS TO MAKE THE ECONOMY LESS EFFICIENT: »