January 10, 2017
DONALD BROUGHT A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT:
Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him (Evan Perez, Jim Sciutto, Jake Tapper and Carl Bernstein, 1/10/17, CNN)
Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN.The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible.
Apparently his hair isn't dyed Cheeto color; it's body substance...
