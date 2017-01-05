DISSONANCE CAN NOT BE TOLERATED:

[T]he story of most personal interest to me, the news that the distinguished climate scientist Judith Curry had decided to resign from her position at Georgia Tech:





The superficial reason is that I want to do other things...





The deeper reasons have to do with my growing disenchantment with universities, the academic field of climate science and scientists.





Dr Curry elaborates:





A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment -- funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc.





How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide (I have worked through these issues with a number of skeptical young scientists).





By "career suicide", Dr Curry means that, if you dissent from the Big Climate orthodoxy, thug enforcers like Dr Michael E Mann will take the hockey stick to you until there's nothing left. As Roger Pielke Jr, another scientist forced out of the field by the climate mullahs, said today:





No one has worked harder than Michael Mann, in public or behind the scenes, to destroy academic careers of those w/ views different than his





Naturally, Mann responded to her resignation with his characteristic gracelessness....