DID ANYONE OUTSIDE THE RIGHT BELIEVE THEM?:

Over and over again, Obamacare's political opponents, including then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, cited the company's withdrawals as proof that insurance carriers were losing money and the new state insurance exchanges were falling apart.





Aetna executives backed up those arguments by citing poor financial performance as a reason for its withdrawals.





But internal company communications suggest that, in three states, Aetna had other motives: It was trying to win approval of its controversial bid to merge with Humana.





Some of the plans that Aetna shut down were actually making money, the documents indicate. And Aetna remained optimistic that Obamacare plans would be profitable in the long run.