DEER, MEET HEADLIGHTS:





[W]e found the incoming president unusually subdued: lowering expectations, acknowledging some of the messy realities of governing, and walking back some of the more provocative statements he had made only days before. A top adviser told us the sober tone reflects a bumpy few days inside Trump Tower -- and the realization that he's days away from truly running the nation.





It's almost possible to feel sorry for him as he realizes how far in over his head he is.



January 18, 2017

