CRITICS ARE SAYING...:

President Donald Trump's deputies have yet to stop the Department of Homeland Security from printing more of President Obama's work permits for younger illegals who claim they were brought into the United States when they were younger than 16.





This inaction is in violation of one of Trump's most prominent campaign promises, and it also gives away bargaining power that Trump needs to make the GOP-led Congress implement his popular campaign promises on immigration reform, warns Mark Krikorian, head of the Center for Immigration Studies.





"It is an explicit betrayal of a promise he made -- Point number five in his Phoenix speech" on immigration policy, Krikorian told Breitbart News. "That is a red line they have crossed less than three days into their administration."