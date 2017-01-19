January 19, 2017
COMIC GOLD:
Steve Mnuchin Failed to Disclose $100M in Assets -- Blames 'Oversight' (Daniel J. Solomon, January 19, 2017, Forward)
Steve Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Treasury Department, drew fierce rebukes from Senate Democrats after it was revealed that he failed to disclose more than $100 million in assets before his Thursday confirmation hearing."I think as you all can appreciate, filling out these government forms is quite complicated," Mnuchin, a Goldman Sachs alumnus and Trump campaign finance chief, told senators.
Mnuchin admits Trump's 'rather modest campaign staff' might not have done a great job with his tax plan (Jeva Lange, 1/19/17, The Week)
President-elect Donald Trump's tax plan has been criticized by some analysts for possibly adding "trillions" to the national debt and significantly benefiting high-income households. [...]"I think, as you know, we had a rather modest campaign staff relative to the other people out there," Mnuchin said.
