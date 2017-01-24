CAN'T SPELL POTUS WITHOUT ADHD:

The evidence for Trump's unfitness for office comes from Republicans themselves, who discuss the president in the most patronizing terms. The managerial catastrophe begins with the fact that Trump knows extremely little about public policy. Because he knows so little about government, Trump gives incoherent or contradictory statements that leave even his allies confused about his beliefs. "Senior Congressional Republicans have privately told several people that Trump seems to have no clarity on where he stands on many issues," reported Maggie Haberman recently. Many of them simply dismiss his statements as empty puffery. After Trump said he would cut regulation by 75 percent, one Republican member of Congress told John Harwood, "[T]hat's Trump just making a large number." There is little prospect this will change, because Trump lacks the attention span to read anything of substance. Something as long as a book is out of the question. Even memos strain his mental capacity. Trump is committed to reading as little as possible. This is not an insult. "As little as possible" is Trump's own account of his reading habits. "I like bullets or I like as little as possible. I don't need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page," he tells Axios.





Trump's inability to read anything of length has unfortunately freed him up for hours of channel surfing. But his addiction to television reinforces other character weaknesses: his wild mood swings and irritability. "One person who frequently talks to Trump said aides have to push back privately against his worst impulses in the White House, like the news conference idea, and have to control information that may infuriate him," reports Josh Dawsey. "He gets bored and likes to watch TV, this person said, so it is important to minimize that."