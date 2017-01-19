January 19, 2017
CAN'T REPLACE THE HUMANS FAST ENOUGH:
Tesla's crash rate dropped 40 percent after Autopilot was installed, Feds say (Andrew J . Hawkins, Jan 19, 2017, The Verge)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just released its report on the May 2016 fatal accident involving a Tesla Model S. Within the document, the government reports that the number of crashes dropped dramatically after Tesla introduced Autopilot in 2015, a fact that would seem to bolster the company's claims about the safety of semi-autonomous features in its vehicles.
