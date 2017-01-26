BUT THEN THE DOG CAUGHT THE CAR...:

[Rep. Greg] Walden (R-Ore.) just seized the gavel of the powerful House panel that oversees health care policy, the Energy and Commerce Committee. He he won the job in part because of his success getting Republicans elected to Congress when he ran the National Republican Congressional Committee in the 2014 and 2016 election cycles.





The new role puts Walden in the unfamiliar role steering House Republican efforts to replace the health law he skewered for years. He sounded like he intends to employ a soft touch.





In a recent interview with POLITICO late, his first since taking his new chairmanship, Walden displayed political sensitivities about the GOP effort to dismantle Obamacare. Rather than adopt the apocalyptic rhetoric his colleagues have often used to justify plans to wipe Obamacare from the books, Walden pointedly used the words "repair" and "rebuild" to describe his own approach.





"I don't care what you call it. It needs to be fixed," he said. "We need to work aggressively on the repairs to the individual market, to Obamacare. Some might call that replacement. I call that a rebuild. I call it repair."