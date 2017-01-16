January 16, 2017
BUT NO ONE TALKS ABOUT ANTHROPOLOGICAL SOLAR COOLING...:
NASA spots 'coronal hole' creeping over the centre of the sun (Rob Waugh, January 13, 2017, Yahoo)
A huge black hole which looks alarmingly like it's splitting the sun in half was captured by a NASA sun-watching satellite this week. [...]NASA says, 'Coronal holes are low-density regions of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona. Because they contain little solar material, they have lower temperatures and thus appear much darker than their surroundings.
Maybe burgeoning solar power is using up the sun too fast!
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2017 8:17 AM