BUT DAD CAN'T BAIL HIM OUT THIS TIME:

Trump, they say, doesn't usually like getting into day-to-day minutiae or taking lengthy briefings on issues. He doesn't have particularly strong feelings on the intricacies of some government issues and agencies, these people say, and would rather focus on high-profile issues, publicity and his brand.





And he's expected to grant his Cabinet lots of autonomy -- at least until he sees something as a problem or an issue involves significant publicity or money.





The approach comes with both upsides and downsides. On the one hand, Trump's top leaders will likely be given plenty of latitude to act quickly and decisively without being constantly micromanaged by the big boss. But on the other, Trump's top leaders will always carry with them the risk of being blindsided when the incoming president decides on a whim to weigh in on some topic in their portfolio.





"He's running it much like he'd run a Fortune 500 company. He's finding the best people he can and he's going to turn the reins over to them to see what they can do. He wants them to perform," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who recently met with incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon at Trump Tower to discuss a role in the Agriculture Department.