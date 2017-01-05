BUSH LITE:





Brittany Hughes provides some highlights from the 2016 report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that show just how "erroneous" Obama's false moniker of "Deporter-in-Chief" truly is. As has been noted by critics for a few years, the Obama administration has inflated its deportation numbers by redefining deportations, lumping together deportations from the interior of the country with simple "returns" of those caught at the border attempting to enter the country illegally. No previous administration has defined the latter as a true deportation.





A closer look at the numbers provided by ICE show that only 65,332 (14 percent) of the 450,954 illegal immigrants "deported" in FY2016 were from the interior. The other 385,622 were simply caught attempting to illegally cross into the United States and sent back. Hughes notes that the 65,332 total true deportations is less than 1 percent of the estimated 11 million (some say it's far higher) illegal immigrants currently living in the country.





Of the total of interior deportations, 94 percent of them were criminal illegals who were convicted of a violent felony or deemed a threat to national security ("Priority 1" category criminal illegals).