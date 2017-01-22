BECAUSE SOME MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL MINUS...:





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers Sunday that he was prepared to give the Palestinians a "state minus." [...]





Netanyahu was responding to Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud), who told the ministers that he opposes the prime minister's position and rejects a two-state solution. The minister insisted that this is also the official stance of the Likud party, according to the Haaretz daily.





"If you would listen to the details of my position I'm sure that you would not oppose it," the prime minister told Akunis.



