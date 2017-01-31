AT A MINIMUM THEY CAN'T ALLOW THE AG NOMINATION TO PROCEED:

President Donald Trump's immigration executive orders -- and let's call them what they are: a Muslim ban -- represent the first of many constitutional crises that are going to unfold in the Trump era. For Democrats, this has to be a line in the sand: Any and all cooperation with Republicans has got to end, at least until the executive orders are reversed and heads roll for the hell the Trump administration put refugees, immigrants, and their families through this weekend; ideally, all cooperation would cease for the next four years. [...]





[O]n Saturday night, the ACLU won a nationwide temporary injunction against the order from District Court Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn; judges in Massachusetts, Washington, and Virginia also ruled against the order.





In an unprecedented move, however, Trump and his administration simply decided not to comply with the judge's order.





During DHS Secretary John Kelly's confirmation hearing less than three weeks ago, he won rave reviews from some liberals for his stated willingness to break with Trump on several issues; this, however, hasn't been one of them, even as a federal judge orders Kelly's agency to stop enforcing Trump's order. In a surreal scene, multiple Democratic congressmen at Dulles International Airport were unable to speak with Customs and Border Patrol agents, and on Sunday night, Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois called for an investigation into the failure to comply with court orders.



