January 3, 2017
AND SUDDENLY, MIDDLE AGED WHITE MEN SUPPORTED THE BASIC INCOME...:
IBM's Watson Replaces 34 'White-Collar' Employees at Japanese Insurance Company (Carl Engelking, January 3, 2017, Discover)
In the final week of December, Fukoku Mutual announced plans to replace 34 claim workers with IBM's Watson Explorer starting this month. The Watson artificial intelligence system will be tasked with reading medical documents and determining payouts based on a person's injuries, medical history and procedures that were administered.
