"AND PHRASE IT SO MY FANS CAN PRETEND IT'S SOMETHING ELSE":





JEANINE PIRRO: "I want to ask you about this ban, and the protests. Does the ban have anything to do with religion? How did the president decide the seven countries? I understand the permanent ban on the refugees--ok, talk to me."





GIULIANI: "I'll tell you the whole history of it. So, when he first announced it, he said: 'Muslim ban.' He called me up, he said: 'Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.'