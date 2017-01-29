January 29, 2017

"AND PHRASE IT SO MY FANS CAN PRETEND IT'S SOMETHING ELSE":

More to the Story: Giuliani Says Trump's Goal was Initially a 'Muslim Ban' (FRANK CAMP JANUARY 29, 2017, Daily Wire)

JEANINE PIRRO: "I want to ask you about this ban, and the protests. Does the ban have anything to do with religion? How did the president decide the seven countries? I understand the permanent ban on the refugees--ok, talk to me."

GIULIANI: "I'll tell you the whole history of it. So, when he first announced it, he said: 'Muslim ban.' He called me up, he said: 'Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.' 

Posted by at January 29, 2017 6:15 PM

  

« TALENT IS A HOAX: | Main | AT LEAST NO ONE WILL PRETEND NOT TO UNDERSTAND WHY THEY HATE US ANYMORE: »