...AND CHEAPER...:

I recently had a chat with Oscar Stark, the founder of Stark Drive, and he thinks he can drive down the price point for electric bikes along the lines of Henry Ford and his Model T.





"Electric bikes are insanely expensive in Sweden," lamented Oscar from his office in Stockholm. "We set out to fix that and deliver a lower price point globally. We have a 25% tax rate in Sweden, and plenty of overhead costs with employees and their benefits. Our goal was to beat the Sondors bike." Originally available in Europe only, Sondors is cracking into the North American market at an eye-catching $598 price point.





Stark is countering with its basic model for $399.