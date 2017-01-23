January 23, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
The U.S. shale oil business is not dead (Alanna Petroff, January 19, 2017, CNN Money)
Saudi Arabia tried to kill off the U.S. oil boom. Instead, it just made the industry more efficient.The U.S. shale industry is "much leaner and fitter" following a massive slump in oil prices last year, according to the International Energy Agency."Not only is the [U.S.] rig count rising, but recent reports tell us that the productivity of shale activity has improved in leaps and bounds," the IEA said in a new report released Thursday.
