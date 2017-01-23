...AND CHEAPER...:

Saudi Arabia tried to kill off the U.S. oil boom. Instead, it just made the industry more efficient.





The U.S. shale industry is "much leaner and fitter" following a massive slump in oil prices last year, according to the International Energy Agency.





"Not only is the [U.S.] rig count rising, but recent reports tell us that the productivity of shale activity has improved in leaps and bounds," the IEA said in a new report released Thursday.