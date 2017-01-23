...AND CHEAPER...:

The looming glut is focusing attention on whether existing customers stretching from Asia to the UK will benefit from lower prices, but also whether LNG can increase its market share by utilising a growing fleet of ships that can deliver directly into power plants and gas networks.





These so-called floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) have become the key to opening up new markets to LNG over the past five years, allowing deliveries into countries like Egypt and Argentina without the need for expensive new onshore import terminals.