January 17, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Blockchain could save investment banks up to $12 billion a year: Accenture (Anna Irrera and Jemima Kelly, 1/17/17, Reuters)
Blockchain technology could help the world's largest investment banks cut their infrastructure costs by between $8 to $12 billion a year by 2025, according to a report by Accenture.The report, published on Tuesday jointly with benchmarking firm McLagan - part of consultancy Aon Hewitt - is based on an analysis of cost data from eight of the world's ten largest investment banks, and provides a rare concrete estimate of blockchain's potential savings.
