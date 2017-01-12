...AND CHEAPER...:

January 12, 2017
The CEO of a $3.9 trillion fund giant has a message for money managers everywhere (Tina Wadhwa, Jan. 12th, 2017, Business Insider)
Money has been pouring out of active management and into index funds.More than $1 trillion dollars has flowed into index funds over the past three years, according to the Investment Company Institute.That spells trouble for active managers, which make a living trying to beat the index.Some are asking whether active management is "dead," according to Bill McNabb, CEO of $3.9 trillion fund giant Vanguard. His firm has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift towards index funds.In a blog post on January 10, McNabb said that "active management can survive--and even succeed--but only if it's offered at much lower expense." In other words, money managers need to drop their fees.
Replacing the managers with AI will help keep fees down.
