...AND CHEAPER...:

Money has been pouring out of active management and into index funds.





More than $1 trillion dollars has flowed into index funds over the past three years, according to the Investment Company Institute.





That spells trouble for active managers, which make a living trying to beat the index.





Some are asking whether active management is "dead," according to Bill McNabb, CEO of $3.9 trillion fund giant Vanguard. His firm has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift towards index funds.





In a blog post on January 10, McNabb said that "active management can survive--and even succeed--but only if it's offered at much lower expense." In other words, money managers need to drop their fees.