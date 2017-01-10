...AND CHEAPER...:

In the technology world, one of the biggest questions of the 21st century is: How small can we make transistors? If there is a limit to how tiny they can get, we might reach a point at which we can no longer continue to make smaller, more powerful, more efficient devices. It's an industry with more than US$200 billion in annual revenue in the U.S. alone. Might it stop growing?





At the present, companies like Intel are mass-producing transistors 14 nanometers across - just 14 times wider than DNA molecules. They're made of silicon, the second-most abundant material on our planet. Silicon's atomic size is about 0.2 nanometers.





Today's transistors are about 70 silicon atoms wide, so the possibility of making them even smaller is itself shrinking. We're getting very close to the limit of how small we can make a transistor.





At present, transistors use electrical signals - electrons moving from one place to another - to communicate. But if we could use light, made up of photons, instead of electricity, we could make transistors even faster.