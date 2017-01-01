...AND CHEAPER...:

No. 8. In the freelance economy, everyone is an entrepreneur: We have entered a world where work is radically different than even a decade ago. Far more people are freelancing, working side-jobs, creating their own gig at night, job-sharing and what have you. In this economy, even if you have not have started a business -- the traditional definition of being an entrepreneur -- you are still an entrepreneur.





What is an entrepreneur? It is someone who takes a risk to start a business, yes, but it is also someone who needs to create and project a valuable brand (be it personal or business), take the initiative and work independently. [...]





No. 6. Say goodbye to marketing (or at least, marketing as you knew it): There was a time when marketing meant spending a lot of money to get your message in front of as many people as possible.





Ha.





Question: How did customers make decisions previously? They would hear about a new product on TV or the radio, go down to a showroom, check it out, and then buy it (or not.)





Double ha.





How do they decide today? People are far more likely to hear about a product on social media (or a podcast or a blog, etc.), check out what other people are saying about the product, read online reviews, compare the price on Amazon, and then decide.