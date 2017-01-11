AND AMEND THE CONSTITUTION...:

Financial lobbyists on Tuesday applauded a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to review the costs of rules before putting them into force, which is part of a broader push from Republicans to reform regulation.





The legislation, introduced by Missouri Republican Ann Wagner, the newly minted chair of the financial services oversight subcommittee, is expected to go to the floor of the House on Thursday for a vote. [...]





The group added the bill would also require the SEC to periodically review its existing rules and analyze the effectiveness of its regulation.