ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[B]reitbart still has yet to launch a French-language website. A 22-year-old student is hoping to keep it that way.





The student, who asked to be identified only as Antonin, bought the domain name breitbart.fr following the US election, along with two other related domains: breitbartnews.fr and breitbartnewsnetwork.fr. In an interview at a cafe outside Paris on Saturday, Antonin said he bought the domains in a bid to limit Breitbart's influence over the French presidential elections, which begin in April.