ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"These are the most beautiful phones I've ever used in my life," Mr. Trump said in a telephone interview Tuesday evening.





"The world's most secure system," he added, laughing. "The words just explode in the air." What he meant was that no one was listening in and recording his words. [...]





Mr. Trump's wife, Melania, went back to New York on Sunday night with their 10-year-old son, Barron, and so Mr. Trump has the television -- and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides -- to keep him company. That was the case after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when Mr. Trump appeared to be reacting to Bill O'Reilly's show on Fox News, which was airing a feature on crime in Chicago.