January 24, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
2 Indiana lawmakers under fire for posts after women's march (Vic Ryckaert and Chelsea Schneider, 1/23/17, IndyStar)
Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, took down the message but not before screenshots had been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.Sandlin's post appeared Sunday and showed a photo of protesters, many in pink hats and carrying signs, with the words, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years" - referencing the former first lady's fitness campaign.
