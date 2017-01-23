January 23, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Why it's never funny to laugh at effeminate men (JEMAL POLSON, 23 JANUARY 2017, The Telegraph)
An odd thing happened as I attended a screening for Split recently. The film, opening in cinemas this month, sees James McAvoy play Kevin - a man with dissociative identity disorder. McAvoy does a fantastic job adopting the various personas Kevin is forced to live with - but I found myself squirming at the audience's reaction to one of Kevin's personalities. The camp, effeminate male one.Every time McAvoy started to camp it up on screen, the audience - mostly men - would erupt with laughter. Why? This was no Kenneth Williams run-around; McAvoy was playing the personality seriously, not for laughs. Yet the people around me saw it naturally as a punchline. They thought the camp personality was a joke to ease the film's high tension.The perception that effeminate or camp men are funny is, sadly, prevalent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2017 6:20 AM
