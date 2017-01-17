ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

A senior transition official tells CNN that Price is being kept out of discussions about Trump's strategy to ensure Americans are "beautifully covered." They don't want senators to question Price about the plan during his hearing before the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday, and he can't reveal what he doesn't know.





Price actually released his own detailed health care reform plan two years ago, but he doesn't want to talk about that during his confirmation hearing either. The Georgia congressman reportedly wants to avoid the appearance that he's encouraging lawmakers to get behind his proposal.





Also, his plan likely bears no resemblance to the president-elect's - though it's hard to say, since Trump has only revealed a few vague, impossible aspects of the plan. For instance, as Politico notes, Price's plan does not attempt to provide universal coverage, though that appears to be a feature of Trump's proposal.