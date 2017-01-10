January 10, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Vibe of Choice for Trump's Inauguration? Planners Say They're Aiming for 'Soft Sensuality' (Emily Zanotti, January 10, 2017, hEAT sTREET)
According to officials with Donald Trump's Inauguration committee, next week's festivities will be a clear departure from previous "circus-like" inaugurations, where parades, performances and high-profile events were the order of the day.Instead, they say, Trump's Inauguration will have a "soft sensuality" and a "poetic cadence" instead of A-list celebrities and big-name acts.It's not immediately clear precisely what that means--whether, say, the committee plans on incorporating a hologram of Barry White into their festivities, is calling on that Melania Trump look-alike stripper to headline a concert on the Mall, or will have the ad company behind the C****s bathtub spots dressing the swearing-in stage. But Inauguration chair Tom Barrack said that he's convinced the affair will be "more refined" than in previous years.
No one will be surprised when he requests that his presidential portrait be done on black velvet...and apparently done by Andres Serrano....
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2017 6:31 PM