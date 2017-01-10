January 10, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Donald Trump and RFK Jr. Are Vaccine-Skeptical Soulmates (Susan Matthews, 1/10/17, Slate)
You can't say those two don't deserve each other.President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday morning, a sit-down that might at first seem odd: One, after all, is a Democratic scion and environmental lawyer, while the other is about to be the world's only climate change-denying head of state. As recently as August 2016, RFK Jr. referred to Trump as "dangerous" and "a demagogue," but now they're conspiring over common ground: They both refuse to accept the science on vaccination.Apparently it went swimmingly. Soon after the meeting, Reuters correspondent Ginger Gibson tweeted that RFK Jr. said Trump "asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety and he agreed."
