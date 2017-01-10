ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday morning, a sit-down that might at first seem odd: One, after all, is a Democratic scion and environmental lawyer, while the other is about to be the world's only climate change-denying head of state. As recently as August 2016, RFK Jr. referred to Trump as "dangerous" and "a demagogue," but now they're conspiring over common ground: They both refuse to accept the science on vaccination.





Apparently it went swimmingly. Soon after the meeting, Reuters correspondent Ginger Gibson tweeted that RFK Jr. said Trump "asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety and he agreed."



