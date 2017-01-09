January 9, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Democrats Who Will Scrutinize Trump's Education Pick Attended Private Schools (Richard Pollock, January 09, 2017, daily Signal)
President-elect Donald Trump's education secretary pick, Betsy DeVos, was the architect of Detroit's school charter system and formerly led the Alliance for School Choice advocacy group. (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters /Newscom)Six of the 10 Senate Democrats on the committee that will consider confirming Betsy DeVos -- President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education -- attended private or parochial schools, or have children and grandchildren attending, according to information obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group.
