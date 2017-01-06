ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"It's only three days until the beheading" says a burqa-clad woman with a broad northern English accent, "and I've got no idea what I'm gonna wear!"





So opens the sketch the Real Housewives of ISIS, from the new BBC series Revolting. It's hilarious, but has inevitably received a barrage of criticism online, with many judging it to be in "poor taste" and "Islamophobic".





Which prompts the question - how can people take such offence at mocking a vile, militant group of fanatics? [...]





One of the great fears of the West is home-grown radicalization, young men and women being manipulated by jihadi propaganda. The sketch alludes to this, mentioning how the women were lured to the Caliphate through online grooming.



