ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The five most popular vehicle models among Republicans, for example, are all trucks, with the ubiquitous Ford F-150 leading the way. Among Democrats, the Subaru Outback is the most popular choice. If you drive a truck, you're probably a Republican. If you drive a Subaru, you're probably a Democrat. Donald Trump won every single state in which the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle (even Pennsylvania). He won all but four of the states in which the Chevy Silverado is the most popular vehicle, including Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Hillary Clinton handily won the states where people prefer Subarus.





Which brings us to the simple question about truck ownership from John Ekdahl that drove Acela corridor progressive political journalists into a frenzy on Tuesday night: "The top 3 best selling vehicles in America are pick-ups. Question to reporters: do you personally know someone that owns one?"





Rather than answer with a simple "no," the esteemed members of the most cloistered and provincial class in America-political journalists who live in New York City or Washington, D.C.-reacted by doing their best impersonation of a vampire who had just been dragged into the sunshine and presented with a garlic-adorned crucifix.





There were basically three types of hysterical response to a simple question about truck owners: 1) shut up, 2) you're stupid and/or sexist and/or racist, and 3) whatever, liar, trucks aren't popular (far and away my favorite delusional response to a simple question from a group of people who want you to believe they're extremely concerned about "fake news"). It turns out that people who are paid large sums of money to opine on what Americans outside the Acela province think get very upset if you demonstrate that they don't actually know any of the people about whom they pretend to be experts.





Here's but a small sampling of the fury Ekdahl incited by asking about the most popular vehicle models in America.