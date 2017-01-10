ALL ANGLOSPHERIC POLITICS IS THE SAME:

The new government, which holds a parliamentary majority of just one seat, continues a long tradition of centre-right coalitions leading the country. There has been only one centre-left-led administration since the second world war.





It brings together the traditional party of power, Mr Benediktsson's Independence party, which won 21 seats, and two newer groups: Revival, a splinter party from Independence, and the liberal Bright Future.





Despite hopes that this government might be more positive about Iceland joining the EU, the coalition agreement said only that parliament could decide to have a vote on whether to hold a referendum on the matter towards the end of its four-year term. That makes any reopening of EU talks, stopped by the previous government in 2013, unlikely, according to Icelandic observers.





The new government has several big tasks, including ensuring that a dramatic boom in tourism does not turn into a bust and putting an end to capital controls that have been in place since the 2008 financial crisis.