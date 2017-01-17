ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

While machine learning itself is nothing new, the speed at which data can now be processed, analyzed and actioned has completely changed the machine-learning game. Readily affordable computing power, the quantity of data available, and algorithms we never thought we could use are now possible.





Though the fundamental concept remains the same, machine-learning is now far more sophisticated, efficient and easily deployable - and the potential it offers to revolutionize customer experience is truly exciting.





Harnessing machine learning allows businesses to revolutionize the way we all engage with their store or use their service. Forget product recommendations as we know them today, this takes us far beyond that, into the realms of much more hyper-personal and sophisticated experiences.