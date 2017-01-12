ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows admin costs in U.S. health care are the highest in the developed world. They account for over 8% of spending in the sector.





Globally, health care systems spend about 3% on average on administration.





"Private insurance generates a relatively high share of total administrative expenditure," the report's authors explained, noting that admin costs are generally lower when governments manage health care coverage.