ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

January 12, 2017

U.S. health care admin costs are double the average (Alanna Petroff, January 11, 2017, CNN Money)

A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows admin costs in U.S. health care are the highest in the developed world. They account for over 8% of spending in the sector.

Globally, health care systems spend about 3% on average on administration.

"Private insurance generates a relatively high share of total administrative expenditure," the report's authors explained, noting that admin costs are generally lower when governments manage health care coverage.

