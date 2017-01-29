A NATION OF LAWS, NOT DONALD:

Trump's order triggered waves of outrage and condemnation at home and abroad, prompting thousands of protesters to flood several American airports and ultimately culminating in a stay issued by a federal district judge in New York City on the deportation of people who were being detained by immigration officials. Similar stays were issued by judges in Washington, Massachusetts, and Virginia.





The administration's assault on civil liberties explicitly targeted the world's most vulnerable populations -- refugees and asylum seekers fleeing devastating wars -- as well as young people with student visas pursuing an education in the United States, green card holders with deep roots in the country, and a number of citizens of countries not included in the ban. It also impacted American children traveling with, or waiting to meet, their non-citizen parents.





With an estimated 500,000 people in the crosshairs, Trump's order was carried out swiftly and sowed confusion among the nation's immigration and homeland security agencies -- which were excluded from the drafting process and were scrambling to understand how to implement it, according to media reports and two government officials who spoke to The Intercept.