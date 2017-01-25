60 in '18:









He donated $2,700 to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, $5,000 to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's presidential run in 2012, and $2,000 to former President George W. Bush's campaign in 2004.





Manning's family has also donated to Republican candidates. His brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, matched his brother's donation to Jeb Bush.





Even though the reason for Manning's attendance is unknown, people are speculating that the former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt might attempt to transition his post-football downtime into a political career.





"Great personality, very well-liked, high integrity. He would be a formidable candidate if he was interested in running for office," WTHR-TV Republican political analyst Jennifer Hallowell said.