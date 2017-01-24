60 in '18:

Playbook : POLITICO's must-read briefing on what's driving the day in Washington (Politico, 1/24/17)





FIRST IN PLAYBOOK -- PEYTON MANNING TO SPEAK TO GOP -- Peyton Manning, the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, is scheduled to speak at the joint Senate-House GOP retreat in Philadelphia this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan. Manning is part of a lineup that includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.





Hard to believe he could lose if he ran for the Senate against Joe Donnelly next cycle,



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 8:00 AM

