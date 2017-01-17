January 17, 2017
4 MORE YEARS!:
The Transition from Obama to Trump Brings a Nosedive in Public Approval for the President (SAM WANG, JANUARY 17, 2017, American Prospect)
We won't have a job approval number for Trump yet until he is sworn in. But we do have a closely related survey number, his personal approval. Trump has the lowest approval rating of any incoming president in decades. In the past, presidents started out with majority approval--that even includes Richard Nixon, who is remembered for his ignominious ending in the Watergate scandal. Now, for the first time, fewer than half of Americans--43 percent--approve of the president-elect. Nixon ended up with lower approval--but Trump is not president yet, so he still has time to break that record.The change from Obama to Trump, a drop of 14 percentage points, is a rare instance of a decrease in approval, and it is the largest decline on record.
Gotta love all the Donald fanboys who think he's winning these exchanges with the press, intelligence agencies, civil rights leaders, actresses, etc.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2017 4:31 PM