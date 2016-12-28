December 28, 2016
WHO WILL BREAK IT TO BALZAC?:
'The Wealthy Would Never Steal' -- A Credo for Trump's Party (Jonathan Chait, 12/27/16, NY Magazine)
In a National Review column, Kudlow makes the case not only that Trump and his administration are not corrupt, but also that they cannot be corrupt, by virtue of their wealth. "Why shouldn't the president surround himself with successful people?" reasons Kudlow, "Wealthy folks have no need to steal or engage in corruption."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2016 5:37 AM