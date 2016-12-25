WE ARE ALL PIGOVIAN NOW:

China's largely rubber-stamp parliament passed a law on Sunday that will levy specific environmental protection taxes on industry for the first time from 2018, as part of a renewed focus on fighting the country's pollution woes.





Anger has risen in the world's second-largest economy at the government's repeated failure to tackle land, water and air pollution, with large parts of northern China enveloped in dangerous smog in recent days.





"Tax revenue is an important economic means to promote environmental protection," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.