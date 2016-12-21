WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Antimatter--the fictional power source in countless sci-fi stories--isn't just a great source of energy; understanding it could tell us why we exist at all. That's why a recent Nature paper outlining the results of an experiment at CERN with the antimatter version of hydrogen is so important to physicists.





Called the ALPHA experiment, it involves firing a laser at some atoms of antihydrogen to see if they behave the same way as normal, ordinary matter. And so far, it looks like it does. The problem with that is if matter and antimatter act that way, we shouldn't be here.