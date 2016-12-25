December 25, 2016
TYPICAL:
Trump Vows to Dissolve Controversial Foundation (Daniel Politi, 12/24/16, Slate)
Trump said he has ordered his lawyers to come up with a plan to close down the foundation. But it doesn't seem the move will be easy--or quick. The foundation is currently under investigation by the New York attorney general and won't be able to close its doors until that has been completed. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had already ordered the foundation stop taking money because it violated state law.
No wongder he's squandered a fortune; he's closing the only business he makes money off of....
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 25, 2016 9:39 AM