TOO BAD THEY CAN'T GET SOME OF OUR LATINOS:

A research team led by German broadcaster NDR and the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper on Friday reported that confidential BKA documents show that the number of crimes in which the perpetrator or suspect was a migrant sank over the course of 2016. [...]





The BKA report said a great proportion of offenses can be regarded as mere trivialities. As many as 17 percent of recorded crimes were cases of people evading public transport fares. [...]





As has often been the case in previous BKA surveys, trends in crime greatly vary depending on the perpetrators' nationality or country of origin.





As a result, Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan migrants - the main group of recent migrants into Germany - feature relatively little in the research. Overall, migrants from the three countries make up two-thirds of all migrants and a third of all criminal perpetrators.





The migrant demographics most likely to be suspected or found guilty of criminal acts are those from the Balkans (11 per cent of all immigrants, 19 percent of all acts)...