THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS UNEMPLOYMENT...:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found in a report Wednesday that nine states still saw a significant decline in unemployment.





"The largest of these was in Massachusetts, where the unemployment rate went from 4.9 percent in November 2015 to 2.9 percent in November 2016," the report detailed. "Nevada and South Carolina also had unemployment rate decreases of more than 1.0 percentage point."





California, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont saw a notable decline in unemployment. The report found 39 states had no significant change in their unemployment rates. Many of those states already achieved low unemployment numbers in years past.





"New Hampshire and South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rates in November 2016, both 2.7 percent," the report stated.