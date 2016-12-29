THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

Though some mainstream left-of-centre parties call themselves "socialist", others "labour", none in government now promotes socialism nor gives pride of place to labour. The mainstream candidates for the French presidency from the left -- former prime minister Manuel Valls and former economy minster Emmanuel Macron -- are keener to support business growth than increase the power of workers.





By contrast, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front stresses social justice, a more progressive tax system and state intervention in threatened industries. Donald Trump, the US president-elect, has in the past called for a one-off wealth tax on those with a net worth of more than $10m, and earlier this month reiterated a campaign pledge to impose a 35 per cent tariff on US companies that import products from their factories abroad.